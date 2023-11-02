OMD – RESIDENT, BRIGHTON 30.10.23

Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (OMD) have sold an astonishing 25 million singles and 15 million albums, which has established them as electronic synthesiser pioneers and one of Britain’s best-loved pop groups.

Thus far they (being Paul Humphreys and Andy McCluskey) have released 14 studio albums, these being ‘Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark’ (1980), ‘Organisation’ (1980), ‘Architecture & Morality’ (1981), ‘Dazzle Ships’ (1983), ‘Junk Culture’ (1984), ‘Crush’ (1985), ‘The Pacific Age’ (1986), ‘Sugar Tax’ (1991), ‘Liberator’ (1993), ‘Universal’ (1996), ‘History Of Modern’ (2010), ‘English Electric’ (2013), ‘The Punishment Of Luxury’ (2017) and newbie ‘Bauhaus Staircase’ (2023).

Their ‘Bauhaus Staircase’ album was released on Friday 27th October and is set to go crashing into the Official UK Album’s Chart this coming Friday. There’s a strong possibility that it might be their highest chart position since 1991’s ‘Sugar Tax’ long player, which peaked at No.3.

In support of the new 12 song (almost 43 minute long) release, Paul and Andy made a scheduled appearance here in Brighton at Resident records in North Laine in order to meet and greet fans who had purchased copies of the vinyl LP or CD options. As you would expect, the Kensington Gardens shop had an orderly queue that ran up every aisle and out the door and down the street. The new album was playing over their soundsystem as well as historic OMD hits. Unfortunately this was not a live instore performance this time around, but OMD fans won’t have to wait too long in order to see their heroes up on the big stage, as they have announced a 22 date UK tour for this coming February and March, which includes two performances in Sussex.

OMD tour dates:

February 2024

Tue 27th Belfast, Ulster Hall

Wed 28th Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

March

Fri 1st Manchester, O2 Apollo

Sun 3rd Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Tue 5th Leeds, First Direct Arena

Wed 6th Edinburgh, Usher Hall

Fri 8th Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

Sat 9th Newcastle, O2 City Hall

Sun 10th Sheffield, City Hall

Tue 12th Leicester, De Montfort Hall

Wed 13th Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

Fri 15th Wolverhampton, Civic Hall

Sat 16th Swansea, Arena

Sun 17th Southend-On-Sea, Cliffs Pavilion

Tue 19th Bristol, Beacon

Wed 20th Oxford, New Theatre

Fri 22nd Portsmouth, Guildhall

Sat 23rd Ipswich, Regent

Sun 24th London, The O2*

Tue 26th Brighton, Dome

Wed 27th Eastbourne, Winter Gardens

Support on all dates comes from Walt Disco, (who we recently reviewed with Nation Of Language – Review HERE) as well as Howard Jones for the O2 London date on Sunday 24th March only.

Ticket information for all OMD shows can be found at omd.uk.com/pages/shows and tickets for the Brighton Dome concert can also be purchased HERE, and tickets for the Eastbourne Winter Garden show can also be purchased from Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion website HERE as they have organised the Eastbourne concert.

omd.uk.com