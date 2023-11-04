Fire chiefs have issued a warning about the dangers of relying on candles if the current spate of storms lead to power cuts.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “Please take care in the home, if in darkness, preferably using torches but if you need to use candles, please follow safety advice.

“Candles may seem a harmless aesthetic addition to your home but if left unattended, they can cause a serious house fire, resulting in personal injury, property damage or even worse.

“Some people are unaware that if you do not place a candle in a heat-resistant holder and on a stable surface that the heat can quickly burn through plastic or other material, creating a fire which could quickly become out of control.

“If a naked flame is placed too close to curtains or home furnishings, then a fire can quickly take hold and rapidly spread throughout a home.

“It is so important to remember to extinguish candles when nobody is in the room or when going to bed to ensure they have been fully extinguished.

“Also, it is imperative to fit a working smoke alarm to give you the best chance of escaping should there be a fire in the home.”

Fire chiefs also issued wider advice during the storms, saying: “Please stay away from any fallen trees, cables and power lines which may fall across roads and walkways.”