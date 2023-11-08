A 64-year-old man is seriously injured in hospital after a hit and run in Hove this morning.

A vehicle which failed to stop for police in Hove was later stopped off Lewes Road, and three men arrested in Kemp Town.

Police received a report of a disturbance at Brunswick Place, Hove, at about 7.25am on Wednesday, November 8.

The vehicle was stopped in St Martin’s Place, Brighton, and has been secured by police.

Three men were arrested on suspicion of assault. They remain in custody at this stage.

Officers believe this was an isolated incident, that does not pose a wider threat to the public.