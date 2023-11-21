One of Brighton’s most popular secondary schools has retained its Ofsted rating of good.

Dorothy Stringer in Loder Road was rated good in all categories by inspectors, who said outcomes for pupils were improving.

The curriculum was described as “ambitious and wide ranging” and often went beyond the national curriculum.

The school’s sports clubs and its range of out of school speakers were particularly praised, but the report did note that some pupils thought more needed to be done to stop their classmates’ disruptive behaviour.

And the school was told to do more to improve attendance where pupils don’t attend as regularly as they should.

Head Matt Hillier welcomed the report. He said: “Following our recent Ofsted inspection, we are pleased that Stringer has maintained its status as a good school.

“We are also delighted that the report recognises our ambitious and wide-ranging’ curriculum.

“We are grateful for the continued support of our school community and would like to thank our dedicated staff and governing body, parents and carers and of course, our students.”

The report said: “Staff are ambitious for all pupils and have carefully considered appropriate ways to support them to flourish.

“They are dedicated to inclusivity and aim to reduce the barriers that can prevent pupils from achieving well. Increasing numbers of pupils are entered for the English Baccalaureate each year, and outcomes for all pupils continue to improve.

“Many pupils enjoy school and learning. They feel cared for and safe at school. There are high expectations for behaviour. As a result, behaviour is typically calm and respectful across the school.

“Incidents of bullying are dealt with sensitively and effectively by adults who know their pupils well. However, a small number of pupils are less confident that swift action is taken to address disrespectful behaviour.

“Opportunities for all pupils to extend their learning outside their curriculum subjects are extensive. The before-school sports clubs bustle with pupils keen to participate.

“In addition to sports clubs, a range of activities is available, providing something for everyone. Pupils also benefit from a range of external speakers to complement the learning taking place in lessons.

“For example, during ‘Black Excellence Week’, a national news reporter spoke to all pupils in assemblies.”