Hazel dormice have been found for the first time in land earmarked for a potential housing development.

Benfield Valley Project say that dormice – which are a protected species – were found in four ecological survey boxes in one section of the valley, south of the A27 in Hangleton.

Seven of the nocturnal, tree-dwelling animals were found in and around nesting tubes south of the Brighton Footgolf site by the A27.

While no planning applications have been submitted, developers Hollybrook Homes will display plans for up to 100 homes in Benfield Valley at a public consultation beginning Wednesday, 29 November.

Helen Forester, chair of the Benfield Valley Project, said: “The valley is an absolute treasure trove when it comes to its ecology and it really does just keep giving and giving.

“Every time we do a nature walk or litter pick, we find something new and aside from connecting with the local community, that in itself is hugely rewarding.

“We will continue to campaign for the protection of the Benfield Valley – once it’s gone it can never be replaced.

“We will say again that this community deserves to have access to a high quality green space that provides both a haven for wildlife such as dormice, badgers and bats and an area of respite that supports human mental health and wellbeing.

“Our petition currently has more than 5,000 signatures, and that to us speaks volumes about the value that the valley holds in the city.”

Benfield Valley Project started a petition in 2021 which opposed including Benfield Valley in areas which could be developed as part of Brighton and Hove City Council’s City Plan Part Two.

But the site was included in the final draft of the city plan passed in October, which means the council can’t object to homes being built there in principle.

Licensed dormouse handler, Sally Wadsworth, spotted the mice on Saturday, 7 October around ecological survey boxes while on a walk through the valley.

Ms Wadsworth, who chairs the Benfield Wildlife and Conservation Group, said: “Dormice have become extinct in 20 counties in England, and we in Sussex and indeed Brighton and Hove are a stronghold for them.

“This year has been my best year for surveying them since I began in 2019.

“In our area, Benfield Valley and Benfield Hill, we’re bucking a national trend.

“We’re seeing a healthy population locally, so we need to hang onto them.”