The closure of a Portslade school will leave children on the wrong side of town in limbo, parents say.

About two in five children at St Peter’s Community School in Portslade come from across the border in Fishersgate or elsewhere in West Sussex.

While Brighton and Hove City Council says there will be spaces for all Brighton and Hove children within two miles of the school, it’s not known how far West Sussex children would have to travel if it closes in July.

Brighton and Hove City Council does not have a duty to find places for children who live outside the city.

Fishersgate’s only primary school closed in 2013, which means the closest West Sussex school is Eastbrook Primary Academy in Southwick.

One parent who lives in West Sussex, Kirsty Moore, says she chose St Peter’s because its small class sizes were best for her daughter Hope, who is autistic.

She’s now afraid she won’t be able to find a school with places for both Hope and her younger daughter Evie, who is due to start school in September.

She said: “I’ve emailed a few schools who aren’t able to offer both my children school places just the one

“It’s such a horrible situation. Hope will not cope with 30 children in one class.”

Another said: “So many families with children live on that border and then those people choose to close St Peter’s. Where on earth will they go if they take our school away?”

Councillor Jim Funnell, who represents Eastbrook ward covering Fishersgate and Southwick on Adur Council, said he had been approached by parents worried about what the closure would mean.

He said: “Fishersgate children have been going to that school for several years now. I’ve taken this up with my colleagues at West Sussex and I’m hoping they will negotiate with Brighton to see if anything can be done.

“It’s going to be very difficult.”

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of the proposals from Brighton and Hove City Council and will work with the authority through planning processes to support any children living in West Sussex who may be affected.

“We remain committed to providing education for all children in West Sussex and helping them fulfil their potential.”

A spokesman for Brighton and Hove City Council said: “There are currently a number of children attending St Peter’s who travel to this school from West Sussex.

“There are a number of schools in West Sussex local to these families and sufficient places for all these children should these parents wish to apply for a school in that area.

“West Sussex County Council are a formal consultee on our proposals. They are aware of our plans and will be able to reply to the consultation.

“We have looked at all the pupils attending the school and looked at places in schools in Brighton and Hove and in West Sussex.

“We do not include children who live in West Sussex in our future forecasts of pupil numbers because we do not have a statutory responsibility to provide them with a place.

“We forecast the need for places for children in Brighton & Hove. West Sussex County Council does the same for their children.

“Our education team will be in regular contact with colleagues in West Sussex to plan ahead for the proposed closure of St Peter’s.”