Two key figures from Brighton and Hove Albion have thanked the council after the football club was awarded the freedom of the city.

Councillors voted unanimously to confer the highest civic honour on the club at a special meeting of Brighton and Hove City Council yesterday (Tuesday 28 November).

The ceremonial award recognises the club’s historic sporting achievements as well its “outstanding contribution to the city”.

Albion owner and chairman Tony Bloom said: “The freedom of the city award is a great honour for us – and it’s wonderful to know that we have the support of the whole of the magnificent community in Brighton and Hove behind us.

“Our achievements, particularly in the last few years, have helped promote the club and the city across the world and this is something we are very proud of.”

Albion captain Lewis Dunk said: “As someone who is Brighton born and bred, it is always an honour to lead the team out in every game, at home and now in Europe.

“Brighton and Hove is a special place and we’re grateful for the support of everyone in the city and we’re proud to represent them.”

At the special council meeting at Brighton Town Hall, several councillors shared their support, memories, thanks and personal accounts of what the local football club means to them.

Others celebrated the Albion’s sporting success and highlighted the club’s community and charity work off the pitch including its £600 million contribution to the local economy.

Council leader Bella Sankey said: “Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club has a long history serving the city and people of Brighton and Hove, bringing us joy and inspiration.

“As a Brightonian and life-long fan, I’ve watched with delight as the Seagulls have soared to success over the past few years.

“And as the leader of the council, I’m proud of how the club’s success has also boosted the profile of Brighton and Hove off the pitch.

“Their contribution to the local economy is incredible and they are one of the city’s largest employers.

“Despite a well-earned and growing global profile, the club continues to show its commitment to grassroots sports and inclusivity within our local communities.

“I’m pleased that we can show our civic support with the freedom of the city award and let the club know that the whole city is behind them, now and as they continue to thrive and grow.”

The freedom of the city is a ceremonial title given to individuals or organisations in recognition of exceptional service to the city.

To be conferred, it must be passed by no less than two thirds of voting members at the special council meeting.

Tomorrow (Thursday 29 November) Brighton take on AEK Athens in the Greek capital in their Europa League group match.

The Seagulls will be looking to avenge a 3-2 home defeat two months ago – their only defeat so far in the tournament.

The match tomorrow is due to kick off at 5.45pm.