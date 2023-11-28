Councillors voted unanimously to give Brighton and Hove Albion the freedom of the city today (Tuesday 28 November).

Politicians of all colours praised the club for its commitment to the community and its economic contribution to Brighton and Hove, which was worth more than £600 million last year.

The highest civic honour was conferred on the club at a special meeting of Brighton and Hove City Council at Brighton Town Hall.

While no one from the club was able to attend, Albion shared a short film showing the journey from the Goldstone Ground, Hove, via Gillingham and the Withdean athletics stadium, in Brighton, to the club’s award-winning American Express Community Stadium, in Falmer.

The Seagulls are playing AEK Athens in Greece in the Europa League on Thursday (30 November) and will be keen to avenge their 3-2 defeat at the Amex Stadium two months ago.

Several councillors wore Albion scarves and Independent councillor Peter Atkinson even wore an Albion shirt for the occasion while outside a small protest called on councillors to back a ceasefire in Gaza.

But in the chamber the focus was very much on the football club and its place in the community and in people’s lives as councillors shared their experiences as fans.

Labour council leader Bella Sankey described herself as a lifelong fan and said: “You’d be hard pushed to find a club more inspirational than ours.

“True to the core values of our city and a living embodiment of the fact that from great adversity, sheer greatness can be achieved.”

Green convenor Steve Davis said that, although he was a Millwall fan, he was pleased to support a fitting honour for a club that was such a part of the city’s fabric.

Councillor Davis said: “I have been a grassroots coach at Withdean Youth for five years and have seen the positive impact that football has on young people, especially given that my team missed so much football due to the pandemic.

“If we can nab Roberto for a few training sessions, maybe we can finish on a high in Division Four of the Mid Sussex league.”

Fellow Green councillor Raphael Hill praised the club for its charity work and highlighted its partnership with the Survivors Network on International Men’s Day.

Conservative leader Alistair McNair grew up in Kent, near Gillingham, where Albion played their home games for two years after the Goldstone Ground was sold.

Councillor McNair joked: “Albion and I have one thing in common. We were both desperate to leave Gillingham.

“But before we get lots of complaints from Gillingham, I’m sure we’re both grateful to Gillingham for the very formative experiences.

He added: “If Brighton and Hove were a Christmas tree, the Albion would be the star.

“The Seagulls have a compelling story and thousands of loyal fans have supported them all along the way. Through the dark into the light, they have been there.

“The team has taught us that perseverance, teamwork and loyalty can win through. That success is all the sweeter for being hard-won.”

Labour councillor Andrei Czolak wore his Albion scarf as he thanked his father for passing on his love of the club – and the club itself for bringing him such joy in recent seasonsand his father for passing on his love for the club.

He praised Brighton and Hove Albion Blind FC for winning the FA Disability Cup.

Councillor Atkinson, a long-time season ticket holder, recalled being eight years old when his uncle took him to the Goldstone and stood him on a wooden fruit box at the front of the east stand – known as the “chicken run”.

He remembered “Fans United” in February 1997 when fans of clubs from all over the country came to the Goldstone to show their support for the Albion in their hour of need.

And he praised “the amazing campaign to secure a proper home for the club” as well as the promotions that propelled the team to the Premier League.

Labour councillor Alan Robins recalled being talent-spotted in 1971 as a 15-year-old playing for Portslade Boys School. He was invited for a trial at the Albion.

He said: “I had my trial and, after the game, a man came up to me and said: ‘We’re really impressed with you. We’d like you to come to pre-season training. We’ll be in touch.’

“I never heard another word. What I’d like to ask is, when you get back from Athens, have a double check and let me know if it’s a definite yes or no. Then I’ll know whether to hang my boots up or not.”