A 67-year-old man has admitted causing death by careless driving after a crash near Southern Cross, in Portslade.

Owen Foss, of Downsway, Southwick, pleaded guilty to causing the death of 44-year-old Ronnie Herriot in March last year.

Foss changed his plea at a hearing at Hove Crown Court on Monday (27 November), having previously denied the charge.

A jury was scheduled to try the case on Monday 18 December, with the trial expected to last three or four days.

On Monday, Judge Jeremy Gold imposed an interim driving ban and set a date for Foss to be sentenced – on Thursday 25 January.

The crash happened at about 8.15pm on Friday 11 March 2022 in Old Shoreham Road between the A293 Link Road and the Southern Cross traffic lights, at the Trafalgar Road and Locks Hill crossroads.

Mr Herriot was at the crossing near Portslade Library, close to the bottom of Foredown Drive, when he was hit by Foss in a silver Vauxhall Corsa.

At a previous hearing, Richard Milne, prosecuting, told the court that the speed limit was 30mph on the stretch of road where the crash happened.

The court was told that Mr Herriot was crossing the road by Victoria Park and that the van in front of Foss stopped.

Foss undertook the van and was travelling faster than the speed limit for the road when he hit Mr Herriot.

The day after the crash, Sussex Police said that Mr Herriot was pronounced dead at the scene as the force appealed for witnesses and footage.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court in May, Victoria Grey, prosecuting, said: “The crown would say this case falls outside the magistrates’ sentencing powers and is not suitable for summary (magistrates’ court) trial.”

The maximum punishment is five years in prison, with the Sentencing Council guidelines permitting judges to impose a community order in some cases.

Foss also faces a driving ban for at least a year.