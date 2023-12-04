Jah Wobble & Invaders Of The Heart have this lunchtime announced a welcome return to Lewes Con Club. They will be playing live courtesy of promoters Love Thy Neighbour and the date for your dairy is Saturday 13th April 2024 and the venue address is 139 High Street, Lewes, East Sussex, BN7 1XS. Tickets can be purchased HERE and will also shortly be available via See Tickets.

Jah Wobble last played at The Con Club on 10th February 2019 and we were there to report on proceedings – Read our account HERE.

Stepney born East Londoner Jah Wobble (real name John Wardle) began his musical journey when he met John Lydon (aka Johnny Rotten) and John Simon Ritchie (aka Sid Vicious) at London’s Kingsway College in 1973. It was Vicious who not only nicknamed John ‘Jah Wobble’ after a drunken binge, but also loaned him his first bass guitar. By strange coincidence it is exactly 40 years ago today that sadly Sid passed away (born 10th May 1957 – died 2nd February 1979). He was only 21 years old.

John Lydon asked Jah Wobble to join Public Image Limited (aka PiL) in spring 1978 and thus with guitarist Keith Levene, and drummer Jim Walker, the band was born. Wobble’s distinctive ‘low end’ bass became the backbone of PiL’s pioneering sound on the first two PiL albums ‘Public Image’ aka ‘First Issue’ and its follow-up, the exploratory yet sinister soundscapes of ‘Metal Box’. Wobble became disillusioned by politics within the band and their reluctance to play live. By 1984, both Levene and Wobble had departed and the group and Wobble embarked on a prolific solo career.

Jah Wobble’s career speaks for itself, spanning over 40 year’s he’s played on countless albums, with performers such as PIL’s John Lydon, Brian Eno, Bill Laswell, U2’s The Edge, Sinead O’Conner, Primal Scream, Bjork, The Orb, The Cranberries Dolores O’Riordan and many more, as well as a regular on the hit TV show ‘Never Mind The Buzzcocks’.

His own band Invaders Of The Heart have been an ongoing project involving many great session players and incorporated many styles all with one commonality, Jah’s skilful bass playing, love of music and his smooth charisma.

jahwobble.com