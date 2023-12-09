Albion look to build on the win against Brentford and move further up the Premier League.

Bart Verbruggen resumes goalkeeping duties and James Milner is in the starting line up against Burnley.

Evan Ferguson also starts as Joao Pedro and Kaoru Mitoma drop to the bench.

Lewis Dunk is back as Albion captain.

The match is due to kick off at 3pm.

Albion start in eighth place with 25 points from 15 games while the visitors are in 19th with just seven points from the same number of matches.

Earlier, Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park.