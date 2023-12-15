Police arrested three men as Brighton and Hove Albion beat Marseille in football’s Europa League final group match.

They also praised the vast majority of fans on what turned out to be an historic night for the Seagulls, who beat the French club to finish top of their group.

Sussex Police said: “Three men were arrested during the policing operation for the football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Olympique Marseille on Thursday 14 December.

“One man was arrested by Sussex Police officers on suspicion of throwing an article on to the pitch.

“Two men were also arrested by colleagues at British Transport Police – one on suspicion of a public order offence and one for criminal damage.

“We’d like to thank the vast majority of fans who behaved responsibly before, during and after the game.

“Sussex Police is working in partnership with Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club for the club’s historic first season playing European football.

“We also work alongside opposition football clubs, UEFA and other emergency services and partner agencies to assess the appropriate policing response to support the club.

“This includes ensuring there is sufficient support in place for fans visiting the city for the first time and to make sure that everyone attending the match has a safe and enjoyable experience.”