Danny Welbeck is ready to return against his former club as Brighton and Hove Albion face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium tomorrow (Sunday 17 December).

The Seagulls will be looking to bring the feelgood factor from their Europa League form to their Premier League clash with the Gunners.

The Seagulls are straight into the last 16 of the Europa League after their win over Marseille on Thursday (14 December) and should be in good spirits for their 2pm kick-off.

Welbeck spent five seasons with Arsenal from 2014 to 2019 and is finally back in the match-day squad after a two-month hamstring lay-off that has ruled him out since Saturday 21 October.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi does not plan to field the 33-year-old from the start but will welcome another attacking option in the squad.

Welbeck’s only goal of the season so far came against another of his old employers, Manchester United.

De Zerbi said: “Welbeck can be available to come on the bench and to play one part of the game.

“We have no new injuries. The players who played in the Europa League feel good at the moment and I think we have no problem.

“I don’t know the first XI but we have to recover mental energies, physical energies, and then in the morning I will decide the first XI.”

Jakub Moder, a summer signing who was not registered for the European squad, could offer more fresh legs from the bench.

Brighton will be looking to Joao Pedro for inspiration again after he scored his 11th goal of the season with a late winner against Marseille.

Team-mate Billy Gilmour is full of praise for the Brazilian and wants to see him continue his hot streak against Mikel Arteta’s title-chasers.

Gilmour told the club’s official website: “Joao Pedro is on fire, especially in the Europa League.

“Joao getting that goal was amazing. Sometimes he has dug us out of a hole. He’s a top goalscorer – a great player for us. Let’s hope he can add more.

“We’re all excited (about Europe) but of course we’ve got a massive game at the weekend as well and we want to take this level of performance into league games. On to Arsenal, go there and try to win.”