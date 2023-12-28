As 2023 draws to a close, here’s a look back at some of the stories that made the news month by month.

Two big stories happened in May which will have a lasting effect on the city.

Firstly, Labour won the first overall majority in Brighton and Hove since 2003 after winning 38 seats across the city.

And arguable just as significantly, Ikea confirmed it was in talks to buy Churchill Square – and after the deal was completed last month, said would be opening the third of its city centre stores where Debenhams used to be.

Sue Addis’s grandson was sentenced to 15 years for stabbing the Donatello founder to death at her home in Withdean.

Over in Mile Oak, there was sadness as the council confirmed its underused library would close in July.

Planners demanded a “garish” chippy at the bottom of Preston Street removed its unauthorised tiled pavement seating area.

The scourge of Airbnb continued as neighbours objected to another party house in their street.

And the council announced it was considering seven sites for a replacement for the creaking King Alfred Leisure Centre.