Seven sites set to be considered for King Alfred replacement

Seven sites are to be considered as an alternative site for a replacement for the ageing King Alfred leisure centre.

Brighton and Hove City Council asked owners of land in the west of the city suitable for a new pool complex to come forward in January.

It said any site would have to have parking and be accessible by public transport.

The existing 1939 building is no longer fit for purpose and had to close last winter after its 50-year-old boilers stopped working.

After the failure of two previous schemes to redevelop it, the council had already started work on a strategy for replacing it, as part of a larger review of all the city’s public sports facilities.

The new leisure centre may yet end up remaining on the same site, or another council-owned site. But all options, including buying a site from a private landowner, are being considered.

A council spokesman said: “The process has received significant interest and we anticipate up to seven expressions of interest will be assessed.”

No details of which sites have been submitted for consideration were disclosed.

Whatever happens, it is likely housing will be built at the current site in order to pay for the redevelopment.

The council’s sports facilities investment plan, published in 2021, includes developing three large leisure hubs in the north, east and west of the city by 2031.

It’s intended the new west hub facility would provide a more modern, energy efficient building which would enable the city to host major competitions and events.