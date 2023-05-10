Mile Oak library set to close in July

A library which costs almost £20 per visit after visitor numbers plummeted when it was moved inside a school is now slated to close on 21 July.

People living in Mile Oak are being asked for feedback on the plans to close their library – but with its annual £35,000 budget already gone, its future looks bleak.

A amendment to Brighton and Hove City Council’s budget in February failed after councillors were told so few people now go there, each visit costs £19.02.

One reason given for low visitor numbers is its move to within Portslade Aldridge Community Academy, and its current opening hours of 2pm to 5pm on weekdays, plus Saturday mornings.

The consultation says: “Part of the library service savings plan, as agreed by the BHCC Budget Council, includes the closure of Mile Oak Public Library in order to achieve a saving through reduction of premises and staff costs.

“We have looked at data on how libraries across the city are currently used and propose closure of the library.

“The decision was based on the number of customers who use Mile Oak Public Library compared to the other community libraries.”

The council said that Mile Oak Public Library averaged 150 visits per month in the year before March 2023.

The library, situated within Portslade Aldridge Community Academy, costs the council £19.02 per customer, compared to 78p for other Brighton and Hove libraries.

The consultation will run for four weeks until Monday, 5 June.

You can complete the public consultation survey here: https://consultations.brighton-hove.gov.uk/neighbourhoods-communities/mile-oak-public-library-consultation/