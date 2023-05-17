Neighbours object to another party house in their Brighton street

Eighteen neighbours have objected to a planning application to turn a family home into a short-term holiday let in Brighton.

The plans were submitted by the Star Property Group which, through its subsidiary Star Camelford Limited, has operated a holiday let at 29 Camelford Street, Brighton, since 2017.

The Hove company, run by Benjamin Keith, 43, has applied to Brighton and Hove City Council for a retrospective “change of use” from “dwelling house” to short-term holiday let.

Star Property said that the change of use was “fully justified” because it provided a “much-needed local community service”.

The company said that the four-bedroom house was next to a pub which meant that it was not an “ideal location” for a family home.

It also said that tourism accounted for 14 per cent of all jobs in Brighton and Hove – and a holiday let in Kemp Town would benefit the sector.

The company said: “As a tourist destination, the city cannot grow without well-located holiday let accommodation.

“It is not unusual for the city’s hotels to be full and to turn business away at weekends and during the peak holiday season and also during peak conference months.

“New contemporary hotel/holiday lets attract new tourist markets to the city as identified in the council’s Visitor Economy Strategy 2018-23.

“The Brighton and Hove Visitor Accommodation Study Update 2018 also emphasises the need to attract hotel products and brands to Brighton that will help to attract new markets to the city and strengthen its competitive position as a business and leisure tourism destination.

“Hotels, holiday lets, budget boutique hotels and aparthotels all provide a required mix to attract the pre-family couples, business traveller and leisure guests to our brilliant city.”

But neighbours have objected to the plans citing noise and anti-social behaviour at what they described as a “party house” used extensively by stags and hens.

One objector, whose details were redacted by the council, said: “Camelford Street already has about 12 Airbnbs. Do all of them have permission to operate as such?

“As residents, we feel that we have been held hostage within our own homes by the users of these houses who have been making our lives a misery while generating profit for people and companies who have no stake in our community.

“We are subjected to unacceptable levels of noise at all hours of day and night – and those of us who have small spaces at the back of our houses can be overlooked by partying guests, meaning that we can’t even enjoy our own private space.”

Another objector, whose details were also redacted by the council, said: “The residents on the street are increasingly tired of the relentless conversion of our mini-community into a party street.

“I think the numbers indicate that about a third of the houses are already short-term lets.

“Currently, we have a great community of residents in the street and we love Brighton and want to share it with visitors but we are very unhappy about the incremental loss of our community.

“We are already blighted by noise of various sorts from these houses, ranging from loud arguing and music to screaming and singing outside as the occupants make their way home at all hours.”

To see or comment on the application, visit the planning portal on the council’s website and search for BH2023/01162.