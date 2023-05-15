‘Garish’ chippy ordered to remove tiled pavement seating area

A “garish and unsightly” Brighton chippy which has tiled an area of pavement outside its shop has been ordered to remove it.

Fish and Chips built a concrete ramp and seating area outside its Preston Street restaurant in March 2020 – but did not bother to get permission for it beforehand.

Owner Abbanoub Salama finally submitted an application in July 2021, which was refused – and now, Brighton and Hove City Council has issued an enforcement notice, requiring it to be ripped out by the end of November.

The restaurant has been told to remove the tile cladding, handrails, glass balustrade, ramp, steps, raised platform, black and white floor tiles, planter tiles and to make good the render once they’re gone.

It’s also required to remove an external flue on the side of the building.

When turning down the 2021 application, planning officer Emily Stanbridge said the outside seating area appears: “crude, poorly designed and at odds with the appearance of the front elevation and other seating areas on Preston Street which retain an open character.

“In addition, it is considered that the flooring also interrupts the material palette with an unsuitable pattern. The black and white tiles are visually intrusive over such a large, raised frontage.”

Of the signs, she said: “Overall, it is considered that the choice of material, the excessive size and the positioning of the signage in relation to the host building, would appear out of character and harm the appearance of the shopfront and wider streetscene.”

In summer 2020, the chippy failed in a bid to get a series of temporary late licences, which it applied for in the hope of proving it would not add to drink-related crime and disorder in the area.

Mr Salama’s previous application for a permanent 5am licence had been rejected a few months before.