A second application to put up an advertising billboard on the edge of a conservation area in Brighton has been refused.

Brighton and Hove City Council turned down the planning application for a hoarding next to 21 Springfield Road, on the corner of Beaconsfield Road, saying that it would harm the Preston Park Conservation Area.

The decision said: “The billboard, by reason of its illumination, large scale and positioning in a highly visible location, combined with the primarily residential setting and impact upon the historic street scenes, would result in an unduly prominent and incongruous feature that would cause substantial harm to the visual amenity of the local area and historic character of the Preston Park Conservation Area.”

In August, the council turned down a similar application from MCR Media Ltd, of Bolney, for an externally illuminated billboard measuring 21ft (6.5 metres) wide, 5ft (1.5m) high and 8in (20cm) deep at the same site.

The latest application for the site, which is next to a small shopping parade, included solar power for lights.

Ten neighbours objected to the application, describing the proposal as an “eyesore” and “distracting to vehicle traffic”.

Sussex Police did not oppose the latest application which was submitted in November and turned down last Wednesday (3 January).

Previously, the force had raised concerns about drug-related activity in the Springfield Road and Beaconsfield Road area, saying that it had stepped up patrols.

MCR Media Ltd was approached for comment.