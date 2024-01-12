A second man has been charged after a robbery and assault at a shop last month when a victim suffered a head injury.

Three suspects fled the scene in The Highway, Moulsecoomb, before driving a blue Ford Fiesta into another vehicle and the front of a house in Colbourne Avenue in December.

Anthony Kirsten, 44, of Hillside, Brighton, has now been charged with robbery and having a bladed article.

He is also charged with aggravated vehicle taking, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

He appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (9 January) and was remanded in custody to appear before a crown court judge on Tuesday 6 February.

The incident led to an extensive police search, with helicopter support, over Moulsecoomb and Bevendean on Wednesday 6 December.

Another man, Charlie Crookes, 22, of Norwich Drive, Bevendean, appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday 8 December, charged with affray, two counts of having a knife and robbery.

He was remanded in custody to appear before a crown court judge next Wednesday (17 January).

A third local man, 57, was arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH). He has been released on bail while the police carry out further inquiries.