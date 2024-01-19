A new hospital helideck is one step closer to opening after alterations to stop cladding being blown off by choppers – but it still won’t open for some time yet.

The Royal Sussex County Hospital’s new deck was originally scheduled to open in 2019, but a series of delays means even test flights are yet to start.

Last year, the BBC revealed one of the biggest delays was fears the new cladding on the Thomas Kemp Tower, which the helideck or helipad sits on top of, would blow off when helicopters land.

This week, the University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust said its operational readiness review had been completed, but more work to the facade of the tower could be needed.

It now needs approval from the Civil Aviation Authority before test flights can begin.

A spokesperson for the trust said: “We are working closely with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and completing a number of outstanding activities required to allow the helipad to become operational.

“This includes recruitment and training of the response and fire team, completion of standard operating procedures, CAA final inspection, and test flights.

“We are also aware of a possible need for work to the external façade of the building on which the helipad is on.

“We are working closely with our main contractor to assess the extent of any further work that may be required and the impact it may have.”

The deck is part of a multi-million pound redevelopment of the Brighton hospital site, which is now nearing completion.

According to a Freedom of Information response, the outstanding work from the CAA’s checklist at the end of September related to de-icing facilities, night lighting, a rescue model, warning notices at access routes, an operations manual and an emergency response plan.