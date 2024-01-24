Developers are hoping to turn a former homeless hostel in Hove into dozens of new flats in a scheme worth more than £13 million.

But none of the flats would be classed as “affordable” at St Catherine’s Lodge which was most recently used by St Mungo’s homelessness prevention service.

The hostel was the subject of serious complaints from several neighbours and the charity relocated after serious building safety concerns came to light.

Now, St Catherine’s Hove, a company run by Timothy Clapham, Alfred Haagman and David Willis, has lodged a planning application for the site, saying that the disused property was in need of significant repair.

The men propose turning the building, at 9-12 St Catherine’s Terrace, Kingsway, into a residential block with a footway to Kingsway and Hove Place. But none of the homes would be designated as affordable.

Tim Clapham said: “Our plans for St Catherine’s have been guided by an independent financial viability assessment, in line with planning policy.

“Bringing an old building back to life is more costly than building from scratch.

“Its former use as a homeless hostel sadly didn’t work out because it needed a significant amount of money to make it fit for use.

“We also know from speaking with local residents that they were concerned about the anti-social behaviour it attracted.

“The scheme we’ve put forward makes best use of what’s there and our focus is to provide 36 high-quality new homes that befit the area.

“We are local developers, well aware of the acute shortage of housing in Brighton and Hove and will be working closely with the council to address any issues they may raise as part of the planning process.”

The proposal consists of 22 one-bedroom flats and 14 two-bedroom flats.

A financial viability assessment of the scheme forecast a 6 per cent profit which would be below the market standard. The assessment took into account the site’s value and the cost of developing it.

A planning statement detailed the result of consultations with a local community action group, with residents saying that anti-social behaviour had made the hostel extremely unpopular and that putting the building back into use would be beneficial.

The five existing car parking spaces would become cycle storage for residents and a transport assessment said that the flats would create a “reduction in the traffic impact generated by the site”.

The proposed external works to the building were described as “sympathetic to the local character and history”, with the height, width and length of the building to remain the same.

To view the application or to comment on it, go to Brighton and Hove City Council’s planning portal and search for reference BH2023/03293.

A decision on whether to approve the scheme is due to be made by Thursday 18 April.