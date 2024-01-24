The Miles Kane UK headline tour is almost upon us! It kicks off tomorrow in Leeds and runs through until 10th February where he will be thrilling punters in London. Two days before, he will be playing live here in Brighton, where he will rock on up to the ever popular Concorde 2. Tickets for this Thursday 8th February concert can be located HERE, HERE and HERE.

The tour is in support of his current ‘One Man Band’ album which dropped last September and can be purchased HERE. The album follows the release of its superb latest tracks ‘The Wonder’ and ‘Baggio’.

Miles returned to his guitar hero best on ‘One Man Band’ as he focused on big hooks and even bigger anthems. Sharp, infectious, urgent and packed to the brim with singalong moments, it’s Miles on the top of his game. A deeply personal record, Miles returned to Liverpool to work on the album, finding himself reflecting on his journey.

Recorded at the brand new Kempston Street Studios, Miles teamed up with long-time collaborator James Skelly of The Coral for production duties. Taking shape after Miles wrote the album’s infectious title-track and the hazy ‘Ransom’, he hooked up with Blossoms’ Tom Ogden and Keiran Shudall of Circa Waves, as well as Andy Burrow and regular writing partner Jamie Biles to put the tracks together.

‘One Man Band’ is a career defining album, sonically brilliant, heartfelt and filled with music he was destined to make since the very beginning of an action packed career.

Miles Kane tour dates:

January 2024

Thu 25th Leeds, O2 Academy

Fri 26th Bristol, O2 Academy

Sat 27th Birmingham, O2 Institute

Mon 29th Oxford, O2 Academy

Tue 30th Nottingham, Rock City

February

Thu 1st Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers

Fri 2nd Newcastle, NX

Sat 3rd Manchester, O2 Ritz

Mon 5th Cambridge, Junction

Tue 6th Southampton, Engine Rooms

Thu 8th Brighton, Concorde 2

Fri 9th London, Electric Ballroom

Sat 10th London, Electric Ballroom

Tickets for all shows are available HERE.

