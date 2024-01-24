Developers are hoping to turn a former homeless hostel in Hove into 36 new flats.

St Catherine’s Lodge was recently used by St Mungo’s homelessness prevention service, before complaints and building safety concerns caused the charity to relocate.

St Catherine’s Hove, run by Timothy Clapham, Alfred Haagman, and David Willis, say the disused site is in need of significant repair.

The building at 9-12 St Catherine’s Terrace, Kingsway, would be converted to a residential block with a footway to Kingsway and Hove Place, but none of the homes are to be designated as affordable.

Tim Clapham says: “Our plans for St Catherine’s have been guided by an independent financial viability assessment, in line with planning policy.

“Bringing an old building back to life is more costly than building from scratch.

“Its former use as a homeless hostel sadly didn’t work out because it needed a significant amount of money to make it fit for use.

“We also know from speaking with local residents that they were concerned about the anti-social behaviour it attracted.

“The scheme we’ve put forward makes best use of what’s there and our focus is to provide 36 high quality new homes that befit the area.

“The submission of a S106 Agreement isn’t a validation requirement, but this will likely form part of further plans at the next step of the process.

“We are local developers, well aware of the acute shortage of housing in Brighton and Hove and will be working closely with the council to address any issues they may raise as part of the planning process.”

The proposal consists of 22 one-bedroom flats and 14 two-bedroom flats.

A financial viability assessment forecasted profit of the development at 6 percent, considering the site’s value and the cost to develop it, which is below the market standard.

The planning statement details the result of consultations with a local Community Action Group, with residents saying that anti-social behaviour made the hostel extremely unpopular and that putting the building back into use would be beneficial.

Although the five existing car parking spaces will be converted to cycle storage for residents, a transport assessment says that the flats will create a “reduction in the traffic impact generated by the site.”

External works to the building are described as “sympathetic to the local character and history,” with the height, width and length of the building to remain the same.

You can read the whole application on the council’s planning portal under reference BH2023/03293.