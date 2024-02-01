Midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud has left Brighton & Hove Albion and joined Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart on loan until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old German joined Albion in June last year from Borussia Dortmund and has made 14 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Technical director David Weir said, “This is a good move for Mahmoud. It will give him an opportunity to play regularly for a side doing very well towards the top of the Bundesliga. We wish him well for the rest of the campaign.”

He will be reunited in Stuttgart with fellow Albion loanee Deniz Undav, who has scored 12 Bundesliga goals so far this season.