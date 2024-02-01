Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud has joined the Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart on loan until the end of the season.

The Syrian-born Germany international joined Albion last June from Borussia Dortmund and has made 14 appearances in all competitions for the Seagulls.

The 28-year-old, who started out at Borussia Mönchengladbach, has been called up twice for Germany.

He arrives in Stuttgart with the club third in the Bundesliga behind Bayer 04 Leverkusen and defending champions Bayern Munich.

Albion technical director David Weir said: “This is a good move for Mahmoud.

“It will give him an opportunity to play regularly for a side doing very well towards the top of the Bundesliga.

“We wish him well for the rest of the campaign.”

He will be reunited in Stuttgart with fellow Albion loanee Deniz Undav, who has scored 12 Bundesliga goals so far this season.