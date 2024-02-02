BLACK HONEY + PICTURE PARLOUR + KYNSY – CONCORDE 2, BRIGHTON 31.1.24

Amazing as it may sound, it’s been a whole decade since Brighton indie rockers Black Honey, which features Izzy Phillips (lead vocals, guitar), Chris Ostler (vocals, guitar, synthesizer), Tommy Taylor (vocals, bass guitar) and Alex Woodward (drums), burst out of the ether in 2014 with their squalling guitars, vivid colours and cinematic vignettes, and are arguably one of the UK’s fastest rising bands.

Their recorded material journey started in their formation year with the self-titled 4-track EP, which was followed two years later, in April 2016 by the release of the 4-track ‘Headspin’ EP. Six months later they dropped their ‘Hello Today’ single. 2017 saw the release of the ‘Somebody Better’ single. Three years in the making, they released their debut 12-track self titled album on 21st September 2018, which reached No.33 on the UK Album Chart. Their debut platter was followed by their second long-player ‘Written & Directed’ which dropped on 19th March 2021 and went crashing into the UK Album Chart at No.7. On 17th March last year, their third album, ‘A Fistful Of Peaches’, went one better and reached No.6.

Tonight at the Concorde 2 in Brighton they began the first of their headline shows. After which they will be off to the Trinity in Bristol on Thursday 8th February, Beckett SU in Leeds on Friday 9th February, and O2 Kentish Town Forum in London for a Valentine’s date on Wednesday 14th February.

The mixed aged crowd have tonight packed the popular Brighton concert venue to the rafters. Our local answer to Wolf Alice greeted the stage at 9:29pm to their backing tape and within seconds of them striking up we were immediately aware that their sound was more intense and louder to that of their two chosen support acts – more on them shortly. A large factor in this being the switch to the main drumkit to the rear of the stage. The sound and lighting, as you would expect from a venue of this calibre was spot on.

Black Honey kicked off with the first of four choice cuts from last year’s ‘A Fistful Of Peaches’ album, this being the drumming led ‘OK’, the vocals of which reminded me of Vanessa Paradis. Visually Izzy did somewhat remind me of Amy from Amyl & The Sniffers. One track down and no less than 20 to go. Yes folks it was value for money this evening! The catchy chorus and pounding drum work continued with ‘Beaches’, the first of four cuts from their 2021 ‘Written & Directed’ album. Hot on its heels was another earworm offering, this being ‘Charlie Bronson’ which rocked on by. The slightly slower, guitar riffed ‘Madonna’ was the next selection. This being the first of no less than nice choices from the band’s self titled release from back in 2018. Choice five was ‘Somebody Better’ which saw drummer Alex showing us exactly how he can handle his kit, and how to build the perfect crescendo. It was handclap central from the eager punters as ‘I Like The Way You Die’ was taken through its paces.

Izzy invited the crowd to split into two down the middle and a temporary gentle mosh ensued as the quartet delivered the Spaghetti Western sounding ‘Spinning Wheel’, which had started with just her solo vocals before getting busy. This was a true set highlight for me! ‘Heavy’ which arguably didn’t live up to its name was next and bounced along in a chart friendly way. Izzy then informed us that they are going to repress their ‘Black Honey’ EP as a tenth birthday celebration and from that they gave us ‘The Taste’ which benefited from some decent wah wah guitar work courtesy of Chris. ‘Dig’ flew by and was swiftly followed by another set highlight in the form of ‘Disinfect’, which had some decent rumbly bass and tambourine combo moments going on. After this Izzy vacated the stage and the three lads played their ‘Interlude’ instrumental, after which Izzy returned and the ‘Hello Today’ earworm was presented, this being the first of a trio of consecutive songs from their debut self titled album. The other two being the solid chart friendly ‘All My Pride’ and the Western Theme meets Fleetwood Mac sounding ‘Cadillac’.

It was treat time next and Izzy informed us that they were about to perform their first ever live cover, their choice being The Troggs classic ‘Wild Thing’ for which the vocals were changed to “Concorde you move me”. This track truly went down a storm with everyone, clearly they are onto a winner there! Suffice to say it was another set highlight. After this the crowd merrily sang along to recent 2023 single ‘Lemonade’. A rather convincing drag queen was invited on stage for the next number (‘Midnight’) in order to add some extra glamour. The first use of the houselight lazers from either side of the rear of the stage were utilised next for ‘Out Of My Mind’. I have no idea why they weren’t used prior to this but it certainly ramped up the whole concert vibe for me and as they played this nearest to pop-punk ditty, I had decided that this was their best song of the whole set.

Their penultimate number was ‘Run For Cover’, which was their most primal sounding tune on account of the drums and guitar combo. And guess what, this was actually even better than its predecessor, and so this was the track of the night, and added to by the fact that Izzy vacated the stage and came down to the crowd barrier to where I was standing. They signed off with the more sedate ‘Corrine’ and Izzy was back on the barrier and suddenly her mum popped up next to her and was bigged up by Izzy and the crowd, which was a great way to sign off. No fake encores, but I reckon it would have been better to have ended on a high with ‘Run For Cover’. And so after 82 minutes they departed at 10:51pm and the punters merrily made their way out of the venue, ears ringing, pockets lighter, care of their merch and drink purchases.

Black Honey:

Izzy Phillips – lead vocals, guitar

Chris Ostler – vocals, guitar, synthesizer

Tommy Taylor – vocals, bass guitar

Alex Woodward – drums

Black Honey setlist:

‘OK’ (from 2023 ‘A Fistful Of Peaches’ album)

‘Beaches’ (from 2021 ‘Written & Directed’ album)

‘Charlie Bronson’ (from 2023 ‘A Fistful Of Peaches’ album)

‘Madonna’ (from 2018 ‘Black Honey (Deluxe)’ album)

‘Somebody Better’ (from 2018 ‘Black Honey (Deluxe)’ album)

‘I Like The Way You Die’ (from 2021 ‘Written & Directed’ album)

‘Spinning Wheel’ (from 2018 ‘Black Honey (Deluxe)’ album)

‘Heavy’ (from 2023 ‘A Fistful Of Peaches’ album)

‘The Taste’ (from 2014 ‘Black Honey’ EP)

‘Dig’ (from 2018 ‘Black Honey (Deluxe)’ album)

‘Disinfect’ (from 2021 ‘Written & Directed’ album)

‘Interlude’ (unreleased)

‘Hello Today’ (from 2018 ‘Black Honey (Deluxe)’ album)

‘All My Pride’ (from 2018 ‘Black Honey (Deluxe)’ album)

‘Cadillac’ (from 2018 ‘Black Honey (Deluxe)’ album)

‘Wild Thing’ (The Troggs cover)

‘Lemonade’ (2023 single)

‘Midnight’ (from 2018 ‘Black Honey (Deluxe)’ album)

‘Out Of My Mind’ (from 2023 ‘A Fistful Of Peaches’ album)

‘Run For Cover’ (from 2021 ‘Written & Directed’ album)

‘Corrine’ (from 2018 ‘Black Honey (Deluxe)’ album)

The job of kicking of proceedings this evening fell to Dublin based vocalist and guitarist Kynsy who was joined on stage by a trio of friends Dan Miley (guitar), Kasper Pauley (bass, bv’s) and Rory Gilmore (drums). Their job was to warm up the increasing size crowd for thirty minutes from 7:32pm to 8:02pm with their seven song set. They are a relatively young quartet, but don’t let that fool you, as they are already showing serious signs of accomplished musicianship.

They got rid of the elephant in the room from the very start with their first number, which was titled…..wait for it…..’Elephant In The Room’. Immediately Kynsy’s vocals reminded me of someone else, but throughout the whole set, I couldn’t quite put my finger on it and so had to settle for a close second in the form of Clare Grogan of Altered Images. In addition to their instruments, there were some keyboards backing coming from somewhere which was nice, but maybe a fifth member playing these parts live would have been even better. The twangy guitar sound was prevalent during song two ‘Money’, and the indie sounds continued with new song ‘Body’ which was confidentially delivered.

Kynsy then informed us that track four was available to hear on Spotify, this being ‘Simple Life’, which certainly had a nod to early Altered Images and I made a note that there was real potential here. After ‘Happiness Isn’t A Fixed State’ we were served the rockin’ ‘Stereo Games’ and they signed off with ‘Formaldehyde’ which is a slower brooding number, the beat of which would not have been out of place on New Order’s debut album ‘Movement’, especially the drums. Kynsy and her chums were rather well received by the ever increasing crowd that had virtually filled the venue by the end of their performance. An ideal performer to see at something like The Great Escape methinks!

Kynsy:

Ciara Lindsey – vocals and guitar

Dan Miley – guitar

Kasper Pauley – bass, bv’s

Rory Gilmore – drums

Kynsy setlist:

‘Elephant In The Room’

‘Money’

‘Body’

‘Simple Life’

‘Happiness Isn’t A Fixed State’

‘Stereo Games’

‘Formaldehyde’

The main headline act this evening were London-based Picture Parlour who are certainly no strangers to our team of reviewers. In fact several of them are joining me here this evening on account of them purchasing tickets in order to catch Picture Parlour. Their set began at 8:29pm with an intro tape and the venue was by now already rammed! Clearly Picture Parlour are fast becoming one of the country’s most talked-about new acts and there’s a surmountable buzz around them!

Their 30 minute set, which concluded at 8:59pm, saw the band deliver eight compositions. The instruments of choice included Gibson guitar, Gretsch guitar, Gretsch acoustic guitar, Fender guitar, drums, Arturia keys and bass guitar. They were a quintet tonight, whereas I’m pretty sure on previous reviews they were just a quartet. I suspect the addition being the unknown guitarist and keyboard player. The others on the stage were Katherine Parlour (vocals and guitar), Ella Risi (lead guitar), Sian Lynch (bass) and Michael Nash (drums).

They kicked off with ‘Moon Tonic’, which as compared with Kynsy, was a slow chugging country blues meets Noosha Fox (ask yer grannie or grandad) vocal style number that builds in delivery. More of the same followed with ‘One Trick Odyssey’, after which we had ‘Sawmill Sink Hole’ with its swirling style Siouxsie & The Banshees meets The Cure sounding guitarwork. The drumming led ‘Dial Up’ was upon us and on its completion gave the band their loudest applause thus far. The rock styled ‘neptune 66’ was the next choice. Here is a song that unexpectedly changes beat half way through. The promising keys of their 2023 single ‘Judgement Day’ struck up next and was a breath of fresh air, but then almost immediately reverted to their rock type format. Katherine’s warbly vocal style atop of the rock sound was put to great practice for penultimate track ‘The Face in the Picture’. She then cheekily announced the final number would be a Beatles song, although titled ‘Norwegian Wood’, this single and arguably their most well known number from last year is actually their own composition. The punters clearly took them to their hearts and all of my mates were really thrilled by the performance, but I’m going to buck the trend as I felt they were very samey and didn’t inspire me at all.

Picture Parlour:

Katherine Parlour – vocals and guitar

Ella Risi – lead guitar

Sian Lynch – bass

Michael Nash – drums

? – guitar and keys

Picture Parlour setlist:

‘Moon Tonic’

‘One Trick Odyssey’

‘Sawmill Sink Hole’

‘Dial Up’

‘neptune 66’

‘Judgement Day’ (2023 single)

‘The Face in the Picture’

‘Norwegian Wood’ (2023 single)

