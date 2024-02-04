Seven people were arrested and a police officer was injured as Brighton and Hove Albion played Crystal Palace yesterday (Saturday 3 February).

A police officer was assaulted and one officer was injured before the match when a firework was thrown near Brighton railway station. The officer did not need hospital treatment.

Those arrested were held on suspicion of assault, affray and public order offences with a couple of the offences aggravated by homophobia, Sussex Police said.

The force worked with officers from the Metropolitan Police and the British Transport Police to maintain order as fans gathered to watch the Premier League rivals play and dispersed afterwards.

Most fans behaved well as Albion racked up a comfortable 4-1 victory against their closest rivals in what has been something of a grudge match for the best part of 50 years.