A petition to save a countryside bus route from budget cuts has been launched by a woman who describes the route as her “happy place”.
Lin MacCallum Stewart set up the petition to save the subsidy for the 79 bus to Ditchling Beacon after hearing how Brighton and Hove City Council proposes withdrawing the subsidy in its budget plans for 2024/25.
After four days more than 100 people signed the petition titled Urge Brighton and Hove Council to Maintain Subsidies for the 79 Bus on the Change.org website.
The 79 receives a £29,000 subsidy which supports the Brighton and Hove Buses service that runs at weekends and bank holidays all year.
Without it the bus the route is likely to close.
The 76-year-old retired business analyst said: “My happy place is the top of the Downs and the 79 bus is the only way I can easily get there without spending a fortune on a taxi.
“I don’t have a car nor someone who can drive me there. During the week I sometimes use the 77 bus to go Devil’s Dyke but not quite so frequently because this is a less convenient route for me.
“I have MS and so on a good day I can walk several miles but during my bad times I can’t walk far at all.
“Whether I use the 79 to go to the Downs just for the views and fresh air, or for a great place to start a walk it lifts my heart once I get off the bus.”
The 77 Devil’s Dyke route’s subsidy is also under threat.
However, the £29,000 earmarked to be cut pays for extra weekend buses, not the whole service, meaning its loss would reduce the service from two buses an hour to just one.
The subsidy for the summertime weekday service, which runs for a few months from Easter, is not affected. Buses do not run at all on the route from September to Easter.
Ms MacCallum Stewart said: “The 79 and 77 bus routes aren’t just a line on a map there is stunning scenery in all directions once they leave Brighton.
“Pensioners can travel free with their bus passes and just enjoy the views and fresh air when they get to the top of the Downs.
“You can see the sea across the hills on the way to the Devil’s Dyke, a stunning view. Families with children can have cheap and healthy days out by taking a picnic and perhaps flying kites or just letting the children have a good run around.
“Walkers can start high and get from Ditchling Beacon to Devil’s Dyke along the South Downs Way, or they can head off towards Lewes.
“I have spent glorious days walking with friends from Ditchling Beacon to Black Cap for a flask of coffee, then on to Lewes to catch the bus back to Brighton.”
Bus subsidies are just one of the £30 million in cuts and savings proposed when the budget is up for debate next week.
The annual “budget council” meeting at Hove Town Hall is due to start at 4.30pm on Thursday 22 February.
Both meetings are scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.
I don’t see this petition really going anywhere, unfortunately. A leisure bus route subsidiary when you put it in the context of cuts all over the place, isn’t likely to be high on importance, unfortunately.
Sorry , but we at BHCC need to subsidise VG3 to the tune of £6m . Nothing else matters
I believe these bus routes are far more significant than just labelling them as leisure buses!
They allow people who do not have cars or choose not to have cars because they believe private cars are detrimental to our health and that of our planet, to escape the city and walk deep into nature. Walking in nature does not just mean physical exercise as simply being in nature has been linked to a number of positive mental health outcomes such as: Improved focus, Lower stress, Better mood, Reduced risk of developing a mental health condition, Lower blood pressure and stress hormone levels. In 2023, mental health challenges continued to be a significant concern in the United Kingdom, particularly in the under 35 and in children. A local council should do anything in its power to improve the terrifying data of mental health problems, especially in the young and working poor. Allowing easy access to the natural environment is a no-brainer solution advocated by many mental health care professionals.
“The report ‘A review of nature-based interventions for mental health care’ suggests making greater use of ‘green care’ to help people suffering from mental ill-health. The new review was commissioned by Natural England from the University of Essex and Mind, the UK’s leading mental health charity.
Mental ill-health is on the rise and in England it is estimated that in any one year at least 1 in 4 people will experience a ‘significant’ mental health problem. The new report suggests that green care interventions can provide an increasingly important and cost-effective way of supporting mental health services.”
As already noted but I repeat: Keeping these bus routes going is a no-brainer in terms of the positive outcomes they provide for the people of Brighton & Hove and beyond, for their wellbeing and mental health and in reducing work-limiting mental health conditions they help to reduce sick days reducing cost and pressure on work places as well as the NHS.
Personally as a retired biological surveyor on low income and without a car, I would miss these services intensely. They are my lifeline to nature and my joy. Please do not cut these services!
You are so right Claire. Our mental health is vitally important and we should not be denied access to nature, the cheapest of interventions, just because we don’t have a car.
On the other hand – you have none of the expenses of running a car. There are also car clubs in Brighton as well as taxis. A shared taxi would not be too expensive.
Perhaps the bus company could run these at a loss offset against profits made elsewhere ?
Or maybe the council could look at using smaller (cheaper) buses and less frequently. Or maybe Yellow bus could do something ? – as they have smaller buses as well as larger.
There are many other options to be explored apart from throwing Council Taxpayers cash at this.
I really hope this service is preserved. I know that balancing the budget is difficult but this is a small amount of money relative to the benefits available for all.
Very well said Jane