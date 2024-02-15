Councillors are due to vote on the budget next week including plans for a 4.99 per cent increase in council tax.

The proposed increase in Brighton and Hove is 2.99 per cent for general council tax and 2 per cent ring-fenced for adult social care.

If approved, an average band D council tax property would pay £2,338.06 a year in council tax from April, with £1,977.66 going to Brighton and Hove City Council.

The rest of the bill is made up of £252.91 for the Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner and £107.49 for the East Sussex Fire Authority.

The proposed council tax charges for each band – excluding Rottingdean parish and three “enclosed areas” – are

A* – £1,298.93

A – £1,558.71

B – £1,818.49

C – £2,078.28

D – £2,338.06

E – £2,857.63

F – £3,377.19

G – £3,896.77

H – £4,676.12

Additional council tax charges are paid by residents of Rottingdean parish – and by those living in Hanover Crescent, Marine Square and Royal Crescent, or the enclosed areas, for the maintenance of gardens.

Papers released before the “budget council” meeting next Thursday (22 February) put total council spending at just over £1.1 billion including capital spending. This is slightly down on last year.

The gross budget for next year to deliver public services is £925 million, with £211 million allocated for capital investment.

The city receives £445 million in government grants, including £224 million in “dedicated schools grant”.

Included in the £445 million is £98 million for housing benefit and £122 million in other grants.

Fees and charges generate about £200 million, including £48 million in parking income, £76 million for the Housing Revenue Account, primarily from tenants’ rents, and £75 million in other charges.

Council tax is expected to generate £185 million towards the revenue budget for general spending.

The net budget – or the council spending that is directly financed from council tax, business rates and the government’s revenue support grant – is £246 million.

A breakdown of the budget is published on the council website.

The budget council meeting is due to start at 4.30pm next Thursday at Hove Town Hall. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.