A Brighton pub has temporarily shut because it’s manager left at short notice, meaning there is nobody able to satisfy a licence condition that a premises manager is on site when alcohol is served.

The Ruby Pub and Hotel in Coldean is temporarily closed, with a sign on its door saying that it will reopen once the staffing situation is resolved.

Brighton and Hove News understands that the pub’s personal license holder left the Ruby’s employment, and the owner is interviewing candidates to fulfil a condition of their license.

Ruby Pub owner, Anant Suchak, said: “Bear with us. It’s very simple, a condition of our licence is that we need a personal licence holder to be on the premises when beer is served.

“We are not shut down as such – the hotel is still busy and will get busier.”

A sign on the door says: “Do not enter the premises unless you are authorised to enter – even with a key. No one is allowed other than the owner. Alarm is set.”

The pub also has hotel rooms available, and a sign on the door directs guests about who to contact regarding the hotel.

The Ruby Pub had a number of conditions added to their licence in July last year, including conditions to stop hosting 18th and 21st birthday parties, to have security on football match days, and to stop children being in the bar after 8pm.

The pub offers live music, a regular DJ and karaoke, and free community events.

One of the closest pubs, The Bevy in Bevendean, is also temporarily closed.