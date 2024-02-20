A community pub in Moulsecoomb which has temporarily closed may have to become a dry bar to balance the books.

The Bevy announced it was closed until further notice on its social media accounts last Friday (16 February).

The cooperatively-owned pub, in Hillside, Mouslecoomb, has postponed its annual meeting but says it will definitely serve its seniors’ club this Friday.

Dozens of people turned up for a public meeting last July as the pub asked the community for ideas to try to save it from closure when rising prices left the venue running at a loss.

The Bevy posted on X saying: “Thank you for all your goodwill messages, it really is appreciated.

“We ain’t done just yet – but we do need to find a way to balance the books.

“It’s costing us nearly £500 a day before we even open the doors and we need to reduce that along with up our takings.

“We are hoping to open later in the week although we might be a temporary trendy dry bar.

“We will definitely still be serving our seniors club. There’s no way we are letting them down.”

The pub has turned to hosting more community events in recent months, including a job club and disability disco, alongside family events and an after school kids club.

The Bevy building is owned by the local East Brighton Trust, who converted the upper floor into flats while 800 shareholders bought £10 shares to help begin refurbishing the building.

It is still the only community-owned pub on a housing estate in the UK.