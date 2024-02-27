A man was attacked with a chemical in Brighton last night (Monday 26 February).

Sussex Police said: “Police received a report of a suspected noxious substance having been thrown at a man at an address in Oriental Place, Brighton, at around 8.10pm on Monday 26 February.

“The victim, a 40-year-old man, received medical treatment at the scene.

“Officers are continuing to carry out inquiries and area searches to locate the suspects.

“This was an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the public.

“Any witnesses or anyone with any information are asked to report online or via 101 quoting 1239 of 26/02.”