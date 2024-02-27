Tian Qiyi is composed of brothers John Tian Qi Wardle and Charlie Tian Yi Wardle, and last October they released their debut material in the form of their seven track ‘Red Mist’ album. The video for the album’s title track can be watched HERE.

This red vinyl record and CD sees the pair explore a myriad of sounds through their innovative and unique blend of traditional Chinese music with contemporary sounds. “Me and my brother focus on music made in the moment. We like to keep it spontaneous.” says Charlie.

The album also features their father, Jah Wobble, a prominent bass player who has collaborated with various musicians such as Brian Eno, Bill Laswell and Bjork and who is famously known as PiL’s famous bassist. Discussing Tian Qiyi and the album Wobble says, “As my career inexorably comes to its close, my sons are taking the mantle.”

Born and raised in England, John and Charlie were exposed to a diverse range of musical styles and traditions from a young age. Their mother, Zilan Liao, is a skilled and globally respected guzheng player from Guangzhou China, who has performed at various events and concerts across the world and has influenced their musical style immensely and led to the formation Tian Qiyi and share their innovative musical style with the world.

‘Red Mist’, which can be ordered HERE or HERE, showcases their creative approach to music-making and ability to seamlessly blend genre and sound through a range of tracks that are both energetic and danceable and haunting and reflective, demonstrating their versatility as musicians.

Punters now have the chance to check them out live and in person as John and Charlie will be bringing their dad (Jah Wobble) along with them when the trio will be performing live at The Prince Albert in Brighton on Saturday 16th March. Tickets can be purchased for this interesting night HERE and HERE.

Jah Wobble fans will also be pleased to hear that today it has been announced that he will be back in Brighton a week later, on Saturday 23rd March, where he will be in conversation with Dorothy Max Prior at Resident Brighton to celebrate the expanded release of his fascinating ‘Dark Luminosity’ book which is set to drop beforehand on 7th March. Written in his own unmistakable voice, this book is the frank and fascinating memoir by arguably the greatest bass player of his generation. Beginning with an East End childhood in a London barely recovered from the War, Jah Wobble takes us on a journey through the beginnings of punk and post-punk as a founding member of Public Image Limited, an illustrious forty-year solo career which has seen collaborations musical greats such as U2, Brian Eno and CAN through to the present day still playing to sold-out audiences. Along the way we hear how Wobble navigated chronic alcoholism and other personal issues to emerge as an alternative national treasure.

Tickets for this in conversation and book signing event at Resident are available HERE.

Fans wishing to see a Jah Wobble live set, can also have the opportunity by heading off to Lewes Con Club on Saturday 13th April. Find out more about this separate event HERE.