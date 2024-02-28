A six-storey block of flats is recommended for approval on a site where a five-storey block already has planning permission.

Orchard Holdings (Hove) Ltd’s plan to build 42 flats over six floors at 65 Orchard Gardens, subject to agreement on affordable housing and developer payments towards employment strategy and transport.

Last April, the company – owned by Alfred Haagman, 64, Jonathan Bennett, 37, and David Lincoln Willis, 63 – was granted planning permission for a £14 million scheme consisting of 36 flats.

Both schemes include space for two commercial units and 25 parking spaces.

The site is currently occupied by Portslade Panelworks.

The application is due to before Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee on Wednesday 6 March. It has received 104 objections.

Conservative councillor Ivan Lyons, who represents Westdene and Hove Park ward, has objected to the height of the block and the additional traffic generated by the scheme.

He said: “(It’s an) overdevelopment and out of keeping with the area if a sixth floor is granted.

“(It will have an) adverse effect on neighbours’ houses and gardens regarding light.”

Residents’ objections raise concerns about the height of the new building, loss of employment space and the impact of more traffic in the already busy area.

One objector, whose details were redacted by the council, said: “Another proposed high-rise development without the consideration of necessary amenities such as doctors’ surgeries, schools, etc.

“The flow of traffic in the area is already bad, with traffic at a standstill, polluting the atmosphere and everyone fighting for parking spaces.”

Another objector whose details were also redacted, said: “These flats being built are not ‘affordable’ housing and our area will be overwhelmed and services will be stretched.

“Parking is free in our road and already full with cars, vans, mobile homes left unattended for weeks. It is wrong to suggest that adequate parking for the flats is not required as people can walk or take the bus.”

Should the committee be minded to grant planning permission, then the head of planning will have the right to refuse permission if agreements are not reached by 24 September.

These are

A commuted sum payment of £305,000 towards affordable housing in the city

£11,600 contribution towards skills needs on-site, pre-employment training for new entrants to the industry on-site and apprentice placements

Employment and training strategy

Strategies for the demolition and construction phases

A transport agreement securing Orchard Gardens and Nevill Road public realm improvements

The Planning Committee is due to meet at Hove Town Hall at 2pm on Wednesday 6 March. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.