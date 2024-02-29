Neighbours have objected to the height of a new block of council flats planned for the site of a former library.

Hollingbury Library, at the corner of Carden Hill and County Oak Avenue, occupied a derelict two-storey pre-fab building.

Brighton and Hove City Council wants to replace it with a four-storey block of flats, with all nine of the proposed flats classed as “affordable” or available at a “social” rent.

The plans were drawn up for the council by MH Architects, with each of the flats having one or two bedrooms and to be let to people on the council’s housing register.

Officials have backed the scheme in a report to the council’s Planning Committee, subject to an agreement on “developer contributions”.

Fifty people went to a public consultation event last August, with 21 giving feedback. Eight supported the scheme. Seven offered support with reservations. Six were unsure – and no objections were recorded.

But six objections were sent to the council in response to the planning application, raising concerns about the height of the building, traffic and the loss of a tree. One person sent a letter of support.

Objector Syed Ahmed said: “This development plan can only bring negativity to the area by putting off visitors like myself.

“The high-rise building will not only obstruct the natural beauty and scenery of the surrounding environment but will also increase air pollution by restricting the natural flow of breeze from the beautiful sea.

“This can also impact on tourism and reduce the quality of life for the local residents.”

Another objector, whose details were redacted by the council, said: “We understand the need for new housing but believe this development is inappropriate for our area.

“It disregards the wellbeing of current residents and fails to maintain the neighbourhood’s character.”

The supporter, whose details were also redacted, said: “This looks like a fantastic design for much-needed housing in the local area. I fully support the proposal.

“It’ll fit in nicely with the local pub around the corner and provide much-needed footfall for the shops in the area.”

The old library was built in 1950 and was originally a pub. When the pub moved to a building next door in 1961, the pre-fab building was refitted as a small branch library, opening in 1962.

The £3 million project to replace the old library with flats is part of the council’s “New Homes for Neighbourhoods” programme.

The scheme has been awarded a £150,000 grant – and 40 per cent of the overall cost is expected to be funded with money received by the council from tenants exercising their “right to buy”.

The application is due to be decided by the council’s Planning Committee at a meeting which is scheduled to start at noon next Wednesday (6 March) at Hove Town Hall – and to be webcast on the council’s website.