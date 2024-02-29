The name of a new Brighton hotel built on the site of a former conference centre has been revealed.

The 221-bed Maldron Hotel has been built where the Metropole’s conference centre once stood in Cannon Place.

Maldron is a mid-market Irish chain owned by Topland, which also owns the Metropole chain.

The Hilton Brighton Metropole has been refurbished and renamed Doubletree by Hilton Brighton Metropole, with its signage no longer including the Metropole name.

Maldron’s website says the hotel is expected to open between April and June 2024.

Topland has applied for Maldron signage over the Cannon Place entrance to the hotel, on the north side of the roof, on the south tower and for a projecting sign on the eastern side of the building.

The plans were approved by Brighton and Hove City Council this week.