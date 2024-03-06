86TVs were formed by The Maccabees‘ Felix and Hugo White with their brother Will. The new band’s line up is completed by Jamie Morrison of Stereophonics and Noisettes on drums. 86TVs are an indie rock band with country creeping into their sound. 17th August last year saw the outfit release their debut tune ‘Worn Out Buildings’ which was then followed by their second single ‘Higher Love‘ on 27th October. This witnessed the band’s shared four-part vocals form part of the backdrop again, this time against a song so infectious and memorable it was already sung back to them in the clubs by those who sold out their debut tour, despite the track still being unreleased. Felix commented on the lyrics, “It’s a song from one person to another, saying to them, ‘I know you can do it and get through this, and I’m going to be here with you while you do.’”

This year (on 26th January) saw the guys drop their debut EP titled ‘You Don’t Have To Be Yourself Right Now’, which features the previous two singles as well as new ‘Spinning World’ and ‘Dreaming’. In support of this material 86TVs are whizzing around the country in order to play some live dates. Thankfully they are heading to Brighton this Friday (8th March) where they will be entertaining folk at the ever popular Concorde 2 venue, courtesy of JOY. promoters. Tickets can be purchased from HERE.

If you require an idea of what to expect, we were fortunate in order to catch 86TVs at the Amazon New Music Stage (from 7:15pm – 7:45pm) on 12th May last year as part of The Great Escape. We observed that “Their appearance at The Great Escape was 86TVs first show in Brighton. They were visibly excited about playing, with a shout of “Let’s Go” to start some songs. All three brothers were enthusiastically running cross and around the stage playing guitar, when not singing at their mics. The quality of their guitar work, whether on acoustic or electric guitar, was very tight. The brothers shared lead vocals between them, as well as singing together. This was all backed by substantial drumming from Jamie Morrison. TV86s were the slickest, most professional band I saw over the weekend. Unlike most bands at The Great Escape the 86TVs band members have several years of experience from their time in The Maccabees and Stereophonics. It was a very polished performance by 86TVs, and appreciated by most in the Amazon New Music Stage”.

linktr.ee/86tvsband