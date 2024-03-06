A local disability charity is calling for fundraising help after the budget for its advice centre was halved.

Possability People say cuts agreed in the council’s latest budget last month will have a “devastating impact on staffing levels and capacity.”

The charity’s advice centre will lose all of its council funding from 31 March, a funding cut of £29,000 which makes up nearly 50 percent of the advice centre’s total budget.

A crowdfunding campaign was launched to replace some of the lost funding for its advisors, which runs until Friday, 29 March.

Angela Graham, chief officer at Possability People, said: “We had over 7,500 enquiries last year, with a record number of people seeking help.

“Our services are already stretched to the limit.

“Our volunteers and staff are working flat out, answering as many calls and seeing as many people with urgent and complex problems as they can.

“But we know there are many others struggling to get through to us and many more who need our help.

“Whilst I appreciate the council has had to make difficult decisions, the funding cuts will have a devastating impact on staffing levels and capacity, which for those in vulnerable situations will be catastrophic.”

The advice centre, which operates both in person and by email and phone, helps clients with issues such as Blue Badge and access queries as well as applications for Personal Independence Payment (PIP) or Universal Credit.

The charity says that each £7000 milestone in the crowdfund appeal would fully fund an advisor for a year.

The advice centre already has a team of volunteers who work alongside the advisors, and who receive training and support from the advisors.

You can find their campaign here.