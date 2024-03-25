A resident of one of Brighton’s most exclusive streets is asking for permission to build a standalone holiday let cabin in his garden.

Jonathan Webb is asking for planning permission to put up a single holiday let unit, accessed via the driveway of the existing detached house.

Two apple trees will be cut down to build the hut.

The application, written by Wilbury Planning, says it will accommodated two people and not take trade away from the city’s hotels.

The application says: “The holiday let unit (HLU) will be located within the spacious garden area. The HLU will be single-storey and modest in size with a length of 6.43m and depth of 4.59m.

The gross internal area will measure approximately 23.6sqm. The internal space will be large enough for two occupants only with an open plan bedroom and living area with kitchenette.

“Access to the HLU will be via the existing garden path that runs adjacent the southern boundary and through the central part of the garden area.

“The majority of tourist accommodation, in the form of hotels, hostels and B&Bs are largely found within Brighton city centre, Kemp Town, eastern Hove and the seafront.

“These types of tourist accommodation are largely catered and located within a dense and vibrant urban environment.

“The proposed HLU at 26 East Drive will provide self-catering accommodation within a unique and tranquil setting and for a maximum of two persons.

“As such the proposed HLU will offer an altogether materially different type of visitor accommodation that will not compete with the existing supply of tourist accommodation found within the wider locality.”

It adds: “It is acknowledged that the provision of a HLU has the potential to result in increased noise and disturbance for neighbouring dwellings.

“However, in this case the siting of the proposed HLU will be set within the eastern extremity of the site and 35m from the built form of 25 East Drive, and 37m from the built form of 28 East Drive.

“These are significant distances that will ensure any noise and disturbance will not be particularly impactful.

“Additionally, the small size of the HLU restricts the maximum number of occupants to two persons and thus in turn will sufficiently limit any associated disturbance at any one time.”