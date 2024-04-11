Brighton’s double synth and drum duo AK/DK have announced that they will be playing a long overdue Sussex concert next month. They will be performing live at The Con Club in Lewes on Saturday 25th May courtesy of local promoters Melting Vinyl. This is definitely not one to be missed as you will be immersed in a kaleidoscopic blend of high energy synths and structural drums! Grab your gig tickets HERE.

AK/DK are Ed and Gee and they are purveyors of top notch lo-fi electro-punk. They both play synths and both play the drums – quite often at the same time! Imagine Burundi drums goes electronic and there you have it – fast, exciting, body jerking rhythms to lose yourself in. They multi-task their way through a joyful barrage of distorted drums and rhythms interwoven with simmering electronics – perfect!

The AK/DK sound is rather unique, but if push comes to shove, then you can expect elements similar to the likes of Underworld, Orbital, Moon Duo, Boredoms, Suicide and Sigue Sigue Sputnik. They are a MUST see live band, if you want to comprehend what all the high-energy and largely improvised structural abandon is all about. AK/DK stream of layers of fizzing arpeggios and crushing motorik drums has earned them places on stages and at festivals all around the UK and Europe. The guys create improvised layers of fuzzed-up synths, delays and thunderous double drums. Their album ‘Patterns/Harmonics’ was lauded by BBC 6 Music and received an ‘Album of the Day’ accolade after heavy rotation from the station.

