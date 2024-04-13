Brighton and Hove Albion had 20 shots, eight on target, but had to settle for an own goal from Burnley keeper Arijanet Muric to rescue a draw at Turf Moor.

The equaliser came four minutes after Josh Brownhill had put the Clarets ahead.

It would have been devastating for Burnley who are desperate, especially with Nottingham Forest being held and Luton losing.

Bart Verbruggen had been largely responsible for Burnley’s goal – not as confident as Jason Steele with his feet.

Brownhill was able to charge down the Albion keeper and get the ball in the net.

The Seagulls had good chances through Danny Welbeck and Pascal Gross while Wesley Fofana fluffed his lines in front of goal for Burnley in a rare attack.

Albion next take on champions ‘elect’ Manchester City at the Amex in the Premier League on Thursday 25 April.