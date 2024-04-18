Bugeye are a sequin-drenched all-female four-piece hailing from the concrete shores of Croydon and signed to Reckless Yes Records.

Re-imagined in 2018 with dirty guitars, disco beats, sizzling synths and exploding bass riffs that accelerate into the catchiest hooks south of the river, be prepared to hit the dancefloor and join the revolution. Sold out shows, rave reviews and an ever growing base of fans called Bugs, Bugeye are hotly tipped as ‘ones to watch’ – John Kennedy Radio X.

With live shows that embrace both music and the art of performance, Bugeye are embarking on a new world – one where the arts collide.

Their debut album ‘Ready, Steady, Bang’ was released in 2020 to critical acclaim featuring in many ‘best albums for 2020 lists’ including Louder Than War and God is In The TV. Their music is regularly played on BBC Introducing, BBC 6 Music, Radio X, Amazing and Sirius to name but a few.

With lyrics touching on subjects from the mundanity of modern city life, to global issues such as racism and climate change, tunes come wrapped in a riotous optimism that demands you to dance. While Bugeye have one foot in pop’s past – think 70s dance floor meets post-punk meets noughties optimism – they certainly look towards a future, one that is theirs for the taking.

Podcasters, music activists and musicians, Bugeye are your new favourite band.

Check out their music on their Bandcamp page HERE.

Bugeye will be playing live in Brighton on Wednesday 8th May, when they will be entertaining fans at The Prince Albert – Purchase your tickets HERE. Support on the night will come from Thee Derelique who we last reviewed with The Professionals back in November – Read our account HERE.

www.bugeyeband.co.uk