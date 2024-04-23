A Brighton man has been jailed for dangerous driving after leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car across three counties.

Jack Watson, 35, of Hartfield Avenue, Brighton, was jailed for 18 months by Judge Michael Leeming at Chester Crown Court on Friday (19 April).

Watson, who was already banned from driving, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance at an earlier hearing.

He was given another driving ban – for 30 months – and told that he would be required to pass an extended re-test before having his full licence back.

Cheshire Constabulary said: “Officers from Cheshire police responded to reports that a silver Seat Ateca had been seen swerving on the M6 motorway in Cheshire.

“Officers quickly located the vehicle that was being driven by Watson, near junction 22 of the M6, travelling at excess speeds through a 50mph roadworks area.

“Between Junctions 25 and 26, when out of the roadworks area, two police patrols made attempts to stop Watson’s vehicle but he failed to stop and continued to flee from police, with officers then engaging in a pursuit.

“Watson exited the motorway at the last moment at junction 27 of the M6, pulling in front of an HGV also leaving the motorway, and headed toward Shevington, near Wigan.

“Officers continued in their pursuit of Watson, who continued to drive in excess of the speed limit and in a dangerous manner through the villages of Shevington, Gathurst, Orrel, Longshaw and Billinge, in Merseyside.

“The pursuit concluded in Billinge when Watson collided with residential property and parked car.

“Such was the impact that he destroyed both vehicles and caused thousands of pounds worth of structural damage to the house.

“Despite being injured, Watson continued to evade police, decamping from the crashed vehicle and fleeing on foot from officers.

“He was later found hiding in the rear garden of the house he had crashed into.

“Following his arrest, officers discovered that Watson had obtained the car from a rental company before he had been insured and given permission to drive the vehicle.

“They also found that he was subject to a current disqualification from driving for similar offences.

“Watson refused to answer any questions, aside from the fact that he was disqualified from driving.

“Despite this, he was subsequently charged with dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

“The 35-year-old appeared at Chester Crown Court on Friday 19 April where he was sentenced to 18 months in prison.”

The court was told that Watson had 26 previous convictions for 60 offences including three robberies and five counts of driving while disqualified.

Cheshire Constabulary said: “Jack Watson’s decisions that day not only endangered the lives of other road users and the officers pursuing him but he also risked seriously harming members of the public sat inside what is meant to be the safety of their own home.

“When Watson’s vehicle eventually came to a stop, which was a result of his reckless driving and thinking he could outrun police, he caused considerable damage to a vehicle he did not have permission to drive or own, a parked vehicle and the exterior of someone’s home.

“All of this would have been avoided if Watson had not got behind the wheel that day.”