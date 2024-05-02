A 16-year-old boy has been given at least a 17-year sentence for the murder of a 17-year-old boy a few hundreds yards from Brighton station last autumn.

At Lewes Crown Court this afternoon (Thursday 2 May), the judge Sir Adam Constable, known as Mr Justice Constable, ordered that Armin Mehdikhani-Sarvejahani be detained at His Majesty’s pleasure.

His mother broke down in tears after he was taken down from the dock to the cells as members of her family tried to calm and console her.

Mehdikhani-Sarvejahani, of Watling Court, Butts Road, Southwick, stabbed Mustafa Momand in Queen’s Road, Brighton, as hundreds of people made their way to Brighton station at about 5pm on Thursday 5 October last year.

The judge told Mehdikhani-Sarvejahani that he would serve a minimum of 17 years before he could be considered for parole.

The boy was found guilty of murder by a jury at Brighton Crown Court on Monday 4 March after a two-week trial.

He was also convicted of threatening a neighbour, Stephen Slark, with a knife or machete by Portslade station a few months earlier.

The judge said: “This tragic case serves as a stark reminder of the very real dangers that await young people who get involved in dealing drugs, of the appalling way in which young lives spiral very quickly into effective servitude for the financial benefit of others and become treated as expendable – and most clearly of the devastating consequences of ever more frequent knife crime.”