Dozens of animal welfare champions from Brighton and Hove and some from the surrounding area shared their stories at a special reception.

The mayor of Brighton and Hove, Councillor Jackie O’Quinn, co-hosted the reception with award-winning vet and animal welfare campaigner Marc Abraham.

The mayor said that the pair first met more than 20 years ago when she took her dog to the vet where Dr Abraham was practising at the time.

She also said that the RSPCA was one of her mayor’s charities but she wanted to recognise the work of many other organisations and individuals.

Among the guests at the reception – in the mayor’s parlour at Brighton Town Hall – was therapy dog Woody, a regular in a number of local schools.

Dr Abrahams – better known as Marc the Vet – said: “Thank you for all you do to help the animals in our city.”

He currently works at one of the few remaining independent practices in Brighton and Hove – The Mewes Vets, in Rottingdean, run by Julia Mewes, who was present at the reception.

They were joined by representatives of animal rescue charities including the RSPCA, Raystede and Trevor Weeks, from East Sussex Wildlife Rescue and Ambulance Service (WRAS), along with therapists and behaviourists, lawyers and photographers.

The mayor said: “It’s a huge privilege to be able to invite so many people who do amazing work in animal welfare.

“I’ve long been a champion of the RSPCA but also a supporter of Raystede and East Sussex Wildlife Rescue and Ambulance Service – and the work of animal welfare promoters and activists who try to get legislation passed to stop the fur trade and the import of hunting trophies.

“It’s been wonderful to hear all these people talking about their work and talking together.”

Mr Weeks said that last year had been the busiest yet with more than 6,000 casualties including more than 1,000 in one month.

He said that the WRAS had helped more than 1,000 animals in Brighton and Hove – up from about 50 six years ago. This was in part down to the closure of Roger’s Wildlife Rescue, in Woodingdean.

But despite ever-increasing demand, funding was proving harder to come by, with the National Lottery rejecting a grant application because the charity’s work did not “benefit the community”.

The reception heard from the RSPCA about new kennels at Patcham but Jenny Eden said: “We’ve got almost a Heathrow holding pattern of dogs waiting to go into those kennels.”

She said that the charity was in particular need of people to foster cats and dogs, adding: “If anyone has a spare room and wants a kitten, I can help you.”