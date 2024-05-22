A man was stabbed in a suburban street in broad daylight yesterday afternoon (Tuesday 21 May).

The man, 38, was attacked in Hangleton Road, Hove, and was taken to hospital where he remains in a condition described as stable.

Sussex Police are still searching for the assailant or assailants but said that the attack was believed to be an isolated incident.

The force said: “Police responded to a report of a stabbing in Hangleton Road, Hove, at about 5.50pm on Tuesday 21 May.

“A 38-year-old man was located and taken to hospital for treatment where he remains in a stable condition.

“This is being treated as an isolated incident and our inquiries to locate those responsible are ongoing.

“The public can expect to see a visible police presence in the area in the meantime.

“Anyone who saw what happened or captured any relevant mobile, CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1193 of 21/05.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or report it online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”