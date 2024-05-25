The trial of a Brighton man accused of killing a couple in Newhaven has been fixed for Monday 7 October.

Derek Martin, also known as Derek Glenn, is charged with murdering Josh Bashford, 33, and Chloe Bashford, 30, who were found dead at their home in Lewes Road, Newhaven, last June 9.

Previously, Martin, 65, of The Orchards, in Moulsecoomb Way, Brighton, pleaded not guilty to their murder but guilty to their manslaughter.

The trial date was fixed at a hearing at the Central Criminal Court, better known as the Old Bailey, yesterday (Friday 24 May).

Sir Jeremy Baker, also known as Mr Justice Jeremy Baker, said that the trial would take place at Lewes Crown Court from Monday 7 October.

A further hearing was set for Tuesday 19 July at the Old Bailey.

Martin, who was not required to attend the short hearing, continues to be remanded in custody.