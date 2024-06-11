A gym has been given a licence to serve its customers alcohol – on condition its customers respect the neighbours.

Hove Fitness Centre can sell alcohol from noon to 9.45pm at its new site in St Heliers Avenue, after a compromise of 15 minutes finishing up time was put forward during a hearing on Thursday 30 May.

Club director Ben Hutton, 48, told a Brighton and Hove City Council licensing hearing that the business had to leave its old premises next to the greyhound stadium in Orchard Road, Hove, last October after reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) was found at the site.

The previous location had an alcohol licence and the business had operated without any issues.

Mr Hutton said that former St Heliers Avenue site occupants – Dragons and LA Fitness – had also had drinks licences although the previous occupant Sports Direct did not.

Neither Sussex Police nor the council’s licensing department had opposed the application but neighbours did.

Colman Avenue resident Nick Huxley told the panel that neighbours were worried about music playing on the balcony. They wanted last orders at 9.30pm and no customers outside after that time.

Café manager Dan Caplin said that the social side of the club was important, but the building was only open to members and their guests.

The café has a capacity of 50 people with a further 20 on the balcony.

There are 50 parking spaces within the gym’s grounds.

In their decision, the panel – councillors Lucy Helliwell, Ivan Lyons and Kerry Pickett – said: “We recognise residents’ concerns about the potential for late night noise, and consider that last orders before 21.45 will facilitate the premises closing by 22.00 hours.

“With regard to music noise, we note that there is currently no music on the balcony, and we propose to continue that arrangement with a condition prohibiting music being played there.

“Where special events with any form of sound amplification, such as a microphone, are held in the café, the doors to the balcony must be kept closed, except for access and egress.

“Finally we propose to impose a condition requiring the erection of signs reminding patrons to be respectful of neighbours.”