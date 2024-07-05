A man has been arrested after a 50-mile police chase during which officers on the ground worked with a helicopter crew to track a suspected stolen motorbike.

A 20-year-old man was arrested in the Moulsecoomb area of Brighton yesterday afternoon (Thursday 4 July).

Sussex Police said today: “A man has been arrested following a police pursuit of around 50 miles in Brighton and West Sussex.

“At around 4.30pm on Thursday (4 July), police were alerted to a suspected stolen motorbike which had earlier failed to stop for police.

“Officers engaged with the motorcyclist on the A29 who continued to ride away.

“Police pursued the vehicle into West Sussex, with support from the National Police Air Service (NPAS).

“The pursuit passed through Storrington, Pulborough and Steyning before returning south to Brighton.

“The suspect eventually parked at Peace Close, Brighton, and was arrested at around 6.30pm.

“A 20-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving without insurance, drug driving and driving without a licence.

“He remains in police custody at this time.”

Motorcycle casualty reduction officer PC Steve Bucksey, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “This was a concerning incident that could have had tragic consequences.

“But outstanding work from Sussex Police officers and the NPAS meant it was resolved safely.

“We believe this was an isolated incident and we are not looking for any other suspects at this time.

“This was reported as a suspected stolen motorbike and, although it is believed that is not the case, it shows the action we will take towards stolen vehicles.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience while this was ongoing.”